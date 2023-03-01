SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $474.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.81. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.