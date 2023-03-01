ssv.network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $68.65 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. ssv.network has a market cap of $514.74 million and approximately $68.65 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for approximately $46.47 or 0.00198181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ssv.network

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ssv.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ssv.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

