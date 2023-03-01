ssv.network (SSV) One Day Volume Hits $82.86 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. ssv.network has a total market cap of $466.40 million and $82.86 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ssv.network has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One ssv.network token can now be bought for approximately $42.11 or 0.00177840 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

