Status Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.82 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Status has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $118.81 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,952,136,913 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,952,136,913.1495233 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03007269 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $7,664,948.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

