Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$26.50.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.