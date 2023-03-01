Stellar (XLM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $52.54 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0872 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $52.54 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.00419846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.93 or 0.28378809 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,443 coins and its circulating supply is 26,424,082,472 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar’s goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.

Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.

Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol.”

