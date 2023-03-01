Stephens Lowers fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $3.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 57.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.85.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FUBO opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

About fuboTV

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.