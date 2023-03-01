Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Canadian Pacific Railway Put Options (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 35,437 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,317% compared to the average daily volume of 1,037 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $1,136,503,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.6 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

