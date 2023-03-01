StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVTGet Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

DBV Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.26. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DBV Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.