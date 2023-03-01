StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.26. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.