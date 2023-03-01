StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

DBV Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.26. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DBV Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

