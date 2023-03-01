StockNews.com Downgrades Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.00.

NYSE:RE opened at $383.97 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.11 and a 200-day moving average of $316.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 45.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

