StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of EVOL stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.06.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

