StockNews.com Upgrades CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to Buy

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,488,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,564,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,749,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

