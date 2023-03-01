Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $108.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 38.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.