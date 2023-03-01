Streamr Price Tops $0.0405 on Major Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $31.06 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.00419846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.93 or 0.28378809 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

