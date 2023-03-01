Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Up 84.1% in February

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the January 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Sumitomo Stock Up 1.4 %

SSUMY traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. 33,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,509. Sumitomo has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.