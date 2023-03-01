Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Summit Hotel Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 401,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after purchasing an additional 599,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,812,000 after buying an additional 78,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,933,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,139,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 101,844 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

