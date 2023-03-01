Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

NYSE SUI traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,859. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $193.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

