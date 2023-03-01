Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,444 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 159,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

