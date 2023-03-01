Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,837. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 0.99. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $433,041.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,072,619.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,018,603.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,670,655.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,072,619.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,664 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

