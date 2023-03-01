Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,837. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 0.99. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $42.09.
Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $433,041.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,072,619.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,018,603.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,670,655.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,072,619.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,664 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SUPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.