SVB Leerink Comments on Vir Biotechnology, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $22.80 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $2,430,051.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,710,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,913,754.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,430,051.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,710,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,913,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,524,926 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,860 over the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

