Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Tops $0.0113

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $45.26 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,280,340,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,991,243,210 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

