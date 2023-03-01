Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Up 249.1% in February

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 249.1% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. 15,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,595. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

