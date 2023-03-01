Symbol (XYM) Achieves Market Cap of $223.34 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $223.34 million and approximately $776,057.61 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

