Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $70,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 190.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,388 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 46.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,966,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,938,000 after acquiring an additional 940,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading

