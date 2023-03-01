Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.07% from the company’s previous close.
SNDX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.
Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 379,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,117. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,258.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $29.86.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
