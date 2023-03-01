T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO Sells $2,893,600.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at $80,650,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

TMUS stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.29. 4,324,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,235. The company has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

