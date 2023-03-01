T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,253,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $841,408,000 after buying an additional 664,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,727,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $770,563,000 after buying an additional 25,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after buying an additional 4,878,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.39. 1,773,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,663. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,035. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

