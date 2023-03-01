Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT Raised to $6.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Shares of TBLA opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $792.92 million, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.49. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Taboola.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

