Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,124,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164,830 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $145,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,645 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,287 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,219,000 after purchasing an additional 523,674 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,831,000 after buying an additional 210,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,595,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,773,000 after buying an additional 78,535 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,158,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,657,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 38.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

