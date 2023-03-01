Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talkspace in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talkspace’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Talkspace from $1.65 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of TALK stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. Talkspace has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talkspace during the second quarter worth $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 119,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

