Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Taoping Trading Down 6.0 %
NASDAQ:TAOP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 95,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. Taoping has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.94.
Institutional Trading of Taoping
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Taoping at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Taoping Company Profile
Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. The company operates under the following segments: Cloud-based Technology (CBT), Blockchain Technology (BT), Traditional Information Technology (TIT).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taoping (TAOP)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.