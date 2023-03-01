Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Taoping Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:TAOP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 95,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. Taoping has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Institutional Trading of Taoping

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Taoping at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. The company operates under the following segments: Cloud-based Technology (CBT), Blockchain Technology (BT), Traditional Information Technology (TIT).

