Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.34.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $6.02 on Wednesday, hitting $162.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,310. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

