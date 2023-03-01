Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading Down 5.6%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 924,996 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 459,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The stock has a market cap of C$9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

