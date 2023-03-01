TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Up 8.1%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. 151,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 335,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TASK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on TaskUs to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,710,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TaskUs by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,852,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 811,728 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in TaskUs by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,172,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in TaskUs by 47.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,300,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 415,563 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.