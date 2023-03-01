TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $13.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

