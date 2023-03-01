Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.99

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$92.99 and last traded at C$92.55, with a volume of 9905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$86.40.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$59.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$715.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Real Foley sold 11,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$561,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,338,750. In related news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay sold 162,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.08, for a total transaction of C$8,317,203.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 488,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,934,650.92. Also, Senior Officer Real Foley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$561,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,338,750. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,827 shares of company stock worth $10,010,213. Insiders own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

