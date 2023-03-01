TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TEGNA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGNA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

