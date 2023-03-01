Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $6.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.
TLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Telos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Telos to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Telos Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TLS opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Telos has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91.
Telos Company Profile
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
