Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $6.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

TLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Telos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Telos to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of TLS opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Telos has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 321,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Telos by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,163,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after buying an additional 1,436,126 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Telos by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,541,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after buying an additional 271,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Telos by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,501,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after buying an additional 1,286,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

