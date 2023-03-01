Telsey Advisory Group Cuts FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $11.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.27% from the stock’s current price.

FIGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

FIGS Price Performance

NYSE:FIGS traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,788,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. FIGS has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.53 million. FIGS had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,083 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of FIGS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

