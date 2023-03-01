Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading 3% Higher

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 52,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 24,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Tembo Gold Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Tembo Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tembo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.