Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Tennant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Tennant has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.38. Tennant has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.20 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tennant by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after buying an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tennant by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Tennant by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 509,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

