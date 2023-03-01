TerraClassicUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $264.62 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $264.62 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00074427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00053185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00025380 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003727 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,592,611 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,719,186 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

