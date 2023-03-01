TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of TESS stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.24 and a beta of 0.88. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

