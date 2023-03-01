Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Shares Down 0.3%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.99 and last traded at $28.03. 21,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 37,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37.

Get Teucrium Soybean Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Soybean Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 84.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 48,945 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 44,126 shares during the last quarter.

About Teucrium Soybean Fund

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Soybean Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Soybean Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.