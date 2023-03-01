Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $264,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,265,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after acquiring an additional 54,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,786.01. 23,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,676. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,197.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,055.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,118.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

