Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,900 shares, an increase of 2,850.3% from the January 31st total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Thai Beverage Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thai Beverage Public in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TBVPF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 82,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,748. Thai Beverage Public has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

