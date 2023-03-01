Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0578 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.
Thai Union Group Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TUFBY remained flat at $9.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 21 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338. Thai Union Group Public has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.
Thai Union Group Public Company Profile
