Tharisa plc (LON:THS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.26 Per Share

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.39. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tharisa Stock Performance

LON:THS opened at GBX 104.90 ($1.27) on Wednesday. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 92.11 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 172 ($2.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.91. The firm has a market cap of £314.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

