The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Increases Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.774 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

