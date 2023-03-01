The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,364 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,307,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,365,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also

